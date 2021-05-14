A memorial service for Betty Jean (Swan) Huerta, a long-time resident of Sanger and later Hanford, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 415 N. Redington Street, in Hanford.
Betty passed away April 26 at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fresno. She was 81. Betty Jean was born June 13, 1939, in Sanger to John Swan, a former constable of Del Rey, and Fay Erma Swan. She was 81.
Betty was a retired lab technician at Seabrook Farms in Sanger. She was a volunteer at the First Presbyterian Church in Hanford, serving in the office and two childrens programs, including Awana International. Since November 2019, she was a resident at Pacific Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fresno, where she felt at home playing piano and sharing treats with roommates and staff.
Mrs. Huerta was preceded in death by her long-time partner, Robert “Bob” Provencio, of Hanford; and Daniel “Danny” Huerta of Sanger, the father of her four children. She is survived by her children: Mitchell Huerta (Jenni Watkins), of Salinas; Michelle Takeshita, of Friant; Michael Huerta (Rosie), of Sanger; and Melissa Felder (Ken), of Friant; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Remembrances can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church in Hanford or the Historic China Alley Project in Hanford (chinaalley.com). To honor Betty Jean, the Huerta family suggests hanging a hummingbird feeder, a wind chime, or planting a rose bush. The family would like to express gratitude to Betty Jeans neighbors, church friends, and life-long Sanger friends.
