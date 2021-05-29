With great sadness we announce the passing of Betty Jean Oliveira. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Betty Jean (Dulany) Oliveira, loving mother, passed away at the age of 65. Betty Jean was born on October 12, 1955 in Hanford, California to Betty and Eugene Dulany. She married Anthony Oliveira in 1988; together they raised daughters, Angela and Lisa.
Betty worked for Longs Drugs for over 25 years. Most recently, she was a Dispatcher for the Hanford Police Department, she was very proud to serve her community.
Betty Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jane Kredo, father, Eugene Dulany, step-father Skip Kredo, step-mother, Shirley Dulany, former husband, Anthony Oliveira, her brother, Edward Dulany, sister, Patricia Martella, and niece, Gina McKinley. She is survived by daughter, Angela Crawley, son-in-law, Michael Crawley, step-daughter, Lisa Oliveira, granddaughter, Hannah Oliveira, sister, Dorothy McKinley, her step-brothers Roland and Willie Dulany, their wives,Kelly and Ronnie, and many nieces and nephews who knew and loved her as their favorite Aunt Betty.
A private family gathering will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Molly Janes Angels, 9172 Frontier Street, Hanford, CA 93230 or the charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.