Betty Jean Ebel Riley was born March 7, 1932, the middle child of Fred and Mabel Ebel. She passed away peacefully December 25, 2021.
Betty was born into a family of migrant farm workers that traveled the State of California. This gave her a love of travel especially by car. She was fortunate enough to get to travel to many of the places that she really loved.
In 1950, in Sonora, CA she met Leon Riley and they quickly fell in love. This love story produced 6 children. Michael Riley, Sharon Riley Oliveira, Susan Riley Musilli, Kevin Riley, Patricia Riley, Mary Riley Wolfe. She had 1 7 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 8 great great grand children Jim Oliveira and Tom Wolfe were her two son in laws that always made her feel special.
In 1962, Betty got a taste of stardom when she was an extra in a movie that starred Marilyn Monroe, and Clark Gable called The Misfits.
Betty worked as an interior decorator and loved to help people make their house their home. She is proceeded in death by her mother, her father, her two sisters Virginia Cook and Lilia Berry, and the love of her life, Leon.
Her wish was to be cremated. There will be a Grave Services near her 90th birthday in March 5, 2022.
