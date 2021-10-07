Former Corcoran resident Betty J. Bynum died peacefully at her home in Visalia on Friday October 1, 2021.
She was surrounded by family and her beloved little fur baby Oliver. Betty was born to Charlie and LueVica Adams on August 17, 1941 in Amagon, Arkansas. The family came to California by train when Betty was 2 years old. Betty began her nursing career at Corcoran District Hospital where for the majority of her career she was the supervising surgery nurse.
Betty began her career in correctional nursing with the California Department of Corrections in 1988. After a 45 year career in nursing Betty filled her retirement days playing golf with her golf buddies in Tulare, gardening, and spending time with family.
Betty is survived by her husband Jerry, daughters Tammy Davis (Steve), Lisa Seybold (Nathan), and Julianna Martin. Step-daughters Lisa Bynum (Stuart Snider), and Staci Bynum (David Merrill). Her best friend and sister Janis Willhite and numerous beloved grandchildren and extended family.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Heart of the Valley Church located in Visalia at 2800 W. Walnut Ave.
There will be a reception immediately following at the home of Tammy and Steve Davis located at 6010 W Delaware Ct., Visalia, CA.
In honor of her grandson and cancer survivor Logan Davis, please consider making a donation in Bettys name to Valley Children's Hospital.
You can do so by going to their website at www.valleychildrens.org/foundation/donate-to-valley-childrens
