Betty Ann Griffins journey ended on earth and began in heaven on Saturday, May 21, 2022 after a lifelong battle with diabetes and associated complications. Betty was born and raised in Hanford, and graduated Hanford High School in 1987. She attended West Hills College and worked for Kings Eye Center for several years. When, a few years later, an opportunity arose to begin a new career with a new start-up company, Betty grabbed it, taking her children and beginning a new life in Minneapolis. She loved Minnesota, and stayed until her children were finished with school. When both of her kids ended up in Oklahoma, of course Betty followed them there. She spent her last several years happily surrounded by her family, and especially her precious grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her son, Jacob Mitzner and his wife Meaghan, and their daughters Maddilynn and Kennedy, of Ada, Oklahoma; by her daughter Amanda Winlaw and her husband Devin, and their daughter Evelyn and son Wayne, of Atoka, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her brother Joe Griffin and his wife Brenda, and their children and grandchildren; and by her brother Gary Griffin and his wife Cori, and their children, all of Hanford, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents Will and Nancy Griffin of Hanford, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.