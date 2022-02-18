Jack Riedel, 98, passed away in peace January 5th 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Selma. Preceded in death by his wife Pearl, May 13th 2020.
Jack was born in Minneapolis MN. He lived there until joining the Air Force at age 19. He was ranked Captain flying B24s in the South Pacific with his crew of 9. After the war he met and married Pearl in Pasadena, CA. In 1956 they bought a house in South Pasadena where they raised six boys. Bob, Rich, Tom, Will, Ron and John. They were raised enjoying camping, fishing, church activities, athletics and Boy Scouts. After 30 years as manager at Pacific Telephone Co., Jack and Pearl moved to Selma, where Jack bought Selma Service Shop.
From Selma they continued to travel seeing all the states and many European countries.
Jack and Pearl were blessed with many grand and great grandchildren. There joy of life touched everyone they met. Jack was immensely proud of his family, daughters-in-law and all there children. He leaves us with beautiful memories. His family is celebrating his life and morning his loss. Jacks death marks the passing of a generation, as he was the last survivor of his siblings.
Private services were held at Selma Cemetery