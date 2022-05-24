Bernard Arthur te Velde was born March 2, 1936 in Artesia, CA and passed away peacefully at home in Visalia, CA on May 15, 2022 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was the 3rd child of George te Velde and Johanna Van Leeuwen. He had one sister, Catherine Dirkse and 4 brothers Ralph (deceased), Jay, George, and Henry.
Bernard married Harriet Schoneveld on June 21, 1956 and they were married for 53 years. Together they had 5 children Greg, David (Alice), Judy (Phil Vannette), Bernard Jr. (Becky) and Linda (John Moons). They cherished their family, had 24 grandchildren, and 42 great-grandchildren. Bernard and Harriet traveled often and enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Harriet passed away in 2009. Bernard met Maxine Brock and they were married on Feb. 26, 2011. Maxine and Bernard enjoyed 11 years together. She graciously took on this large family with open arms. Maxine and her children Mike (Jan), Marvin and grand- daughter Haley joined the te Velde family and the adventures, travel and new and past friendships continued.
Bernard bought his first cows in 1960 and continued in the dairy business for 62 years. He had a passion for all aspects of business and loved his employees and cows. He was diligent, generous, steady, and wise throughout all areas of his life. He served on many Dairy boards, Christian School boards, Church consistories, and even his home owner's association for years. He balanced family, church and business well.
Bernard te Velde leaves an amazing, large legacy despite his small stature. He often joked that good things come in small packages. He lived his life by the words of Proverbs 27:23-24 “Be sure you know the condition of your flocks, give careful attention to your herds; for riches do not endure forever and a crown is not secure for all generations.” He was greatly loved and his wisdom and sound advice will be missed by many.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 1pm at the Central Valley Christian School Chapel 5600 W Tulare Avenue, Visalia, CA. Visitation will be at Miller Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, May 24, from 4-6pm.
Memorial gifts can be made to Central Valley Christian School or the charity of your choice.