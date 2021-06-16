Bernadine Smith of Hanford went to Heaven on June 5, 2021, at the age of 99.
Bernadine was born and raised in San Francisco. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1939, and was employed as a telephone information operator. During World War II, she worked at the San Francisco shipyards in a clerical office position. Later during the war, her family relocated to Redwood City, and she worked at a radar manufacturing company there. She met the love of her life, Lester Smith of Hanford, on a blind date before the war began, and after corresponding for 4 years during the war, they were married on December 30, 1945, and made their home in Hanford.
Together in 1947, Bernadine and Lester started a small business, Smith Welding Shop in Hanford. Bernadine took a business course at Hanford High's night school to be the bookkeeper for their business, a position she held until she was 92 years old. Despite the untimely death of Lester in 1975, Bernadine continued operating their business, with her son Howard. As a member of the Greatest Generation, her “can do” attitude got her through those tough times.
Bernadine was an ideal mother in all respects, and she raised her 3 children in a happy home filled with the sound of her singing. Her home, warm and beautifully decorated, was always the center of so many wonderful family gatherings through the years.
Bernadine was very patriotic. When her children were grown, she became a staunch advocate of citizens' rights, first locally, then this expanded to the state and nation. She was nationally recognized, winning multiple awards for her support of our Constitutional principles. She was a frequent guest speaker on radio talk shows and was invited to give speeches up and down the state of California.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Harry Hanratty, her brother Leonard Hanratty, her husband Lester Smith, and her daughter Mary Ann Luke.
She is survived by her brother Harry Hanratty Jr., her son Howard Smith, her daughter Claire Kirsch, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, beginning with visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will then be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1005 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA. Burial will follow at the Hanford Cemetery.
