On August 25, 1940, Jose and Concepcion gave life to a handsome baby boy, Benjamin Garcia Rodriguez. He was born and raised for most of his young adult life in Jalisco, Mexico. With profound sadness we announce his passing, a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather, heaven gained another angel on December 19, 2021.
Early on in his life he was looking to better himself and give his family a better way at life and made his journey from Mexico to the United States, where he was able to work hard and provide a good life for his family. who worked in the dairy industry for more than 35 years. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially when all family members were together.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years Elpidia the love of his life; two sons, Benjamin Jr., Ramon Garcia; three daughters, Emma (Bryan Miller), Nancy Garcia and Corina Garcia (Charles Clark);11 grandchildren; three brothers; and six sisters.
He touched many lives and gave us so many memories that he will continue living in our hearts.
Funeral services visitation on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. everything taking place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial to follow after mass at calvary cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Benjamin's story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.
