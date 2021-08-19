Our dear Becky made her peaceful transition Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Novant Presbyterian Hospital Harris Hospice Unit in Charlotte, NC.
She was born on January 31, 1944 in Loudon, Tennessee to the late Warren and Naomi Bailey. She moved with the family to California at an early age and graduated from Hanford Union High School in Hanford, California. After starting a family in coastal California, she eventually moved with them to Tennessee and then to the Charlotte, NC area. She had a long tenure with BASF in Charlotte, where she made many life-long friends. Becky was a giver who was always there to help a friend or family member who needed her.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Johnny. She is survived by her husband. Leonard Ward, children James Holder of Charlotte and Melissa Cochrane (Andy), of Clemson, SC, grandchildren Allison and Zach Holder, and Heather, Libby, and Clarissa Cochrane, brother Ron (Elaine) of Charlotte, many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews, plus friends far and near who will miss her greatly.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 23 at James Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Committal services will follow at North Lake Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.