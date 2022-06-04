On Friday, May 13, 2022, Barbara Zaino, loving sister and mother of two, passed away at the age of 72 in Visalia, CA. Born September 29, 1949 in Columbus, OH, she was the daughter of Anthony and Raffaelina DeBellis. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Zaino.
Barbara graduated from the University of Missouri and began her 35-year teaching career in St. Louis, MO. On June 12, 1976, she married the love of her life, Larry Zaino. They moved to Visalia, CA and raised two sons, Nicolas and Jonathan. Barbara was a highly cherished teacher for students with disabilities in Hanford, CA. Following her career as a special education teacher, Barbara served the students of Kings County as a principal, program director, and as the assistant superintendent of human resources. She received several accolades throughout her tenure in special education including Kings County Office of Education Administrator of the Year in 2004. Her staff and students admired her for her knowledge, patience, and unconditional love. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and Bingo with her friends and family and spent many evenings watching classic films.
Barbara is survived by her two sons, Nicolas and Jonathan (Jennifer) Zaino and two granddaughters: Ava and Avery Zaino. She is also survived by her sister Deanna Lynch, Tony (Melanie) DeBellis, nephews: Jeff Lynch and Darien DeBellis, nieces: Caitlin and Maura Fallon-McKnight, several cousins and countless friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
