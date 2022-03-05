Barbara Jean Silva, gave birth to her soul the evening of Feb 4th.
Barbara was born August 26, 1943 to Sam & Angie Silva. Where she grew up on the family farm with her brother Steve.
Barbara, graduated from Hanford High June 1961. Shortly after meeting Clarence they married an started their family. They had three children, Paul, Angelina, and Edward. While the kids were young Barbara was a stay at home mom till all the kids were off to school. Where then she started to work at Kit Carson for many years.
Around 1993 Barbara started a new chapter in her life in Vislaia with Tim Polland. After a few years they realized they were better friends. An up until Tim passed away they would get together regularly to catch up like old friends.
In March 2006, Barbara, again became a mother to Ashley & Samuel threw adoption.
Barbara is survived by: Daughter in law Yvonne Silva, Angelina & Chris Murdock, Edward Silva, Ashley & Reese Melo. Grandchildren: Samantha & Joseph Swigart, Brooke & Justin Sanchez, Kodie & Whitney Silva, Corey & Sabrina Silva, Dean Melo Great-grandchildren: Declan, Dakota, Donovan, Danica, Dirks & Dillon Swigart, Abella Sanchez, Sailor & Daxtin Silva, Izabella, Abigale & Ellinore Silva. Sister in law Gloria Soares, nephews Steve, Scotty & Shawn Silva. An many Great Nieces and Nephews.
Beloved Best Friend Margie.
Barbara was proceed in death by: Son's Paul & Samuel Silva, parents Sam & Angie Silva, Step Mother Mamie Silva and brother Steve Silva.
Services will be Friday March 11,2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hanford. 930 am is Rosary &10am Mass followed by Graveside at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
If you would like to honor Barbara with flowers. Please send to Immaculate Heart of Mary by 9am Friday, March 11, 2022