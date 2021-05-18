September 22, 1930-May 3, 2021 Barbara Hackett Martzen, 90, passed away peacefully in Poway, California on May 3, 2021.
Born in Oregon and raised by Dwight, a church building minister, and Ruth Hackett, Barbara was raised in many different communities around California. Barbara and her three sisters, Laura Carlson, Francis Brown, and Donna Hamilton, graduated from Dinuba High School.
After graduating high school in 1948, Barbara continued her education at Chapman University, San Jose State University, and later graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in Education in 1952. During that same year, she reconnected with her childhood crush Joseph Martzen, and they married December 28th, 1952 in Dinuba, California.
She continued her passions of educating youth, writing, music, gardening, arts and crafts and working on the family farm in Selma, California.
She is survived by her three children, Becky Sangalang, John Martzen, and Pamela Gemperle, as well as her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to this, she is preceded in heaven by one great grandchild. She lived long enough to create a close knitted family that she wove with her love, wit, and concern for others. She will be missed.
A memorial service will be on May 28th, at Smith Mountain, in Dinuba, California.
