Barbara Elaine Evans of Hanford, Calif. passed away at her home on Oct. 18, 2021 just shy of her 70th birthday. She died after a lengthy battle with a hereditary liver disease.
Barbara was the youngest of two daughters born to Lionel and Katherin Bettencourt on Oct. 22, 1951 in Hanford. She grew up riding dune buggies built by her father and visiting family in Alabama but didn't stay a kid for very long. She married Jerry Ellis at a young age and immediately became a mother to two beautiful young girls, Carrie and Julie.
Jerry and Barbara had two sons together, Reggie and Ryan. She later remarried to Lou Evans and inherited a third son, Kenny Evans. Barbara never put the word “step” before any of her children and her children continue that legacy with their siblings.
Barbara worked in banking for 50 years spending the latter half of her career as a branch manager. She made many friends during her career and always looked forward to catching up with community member and customers when they would walk into the bank or call on the phone.
Barbara is preceded in death by her two husbands, her parents and sister Kathy Gault and husband Leonard Gault.
She is survived by her five children, Carrie Dentici and husband Bob of Lake Forest, Calif., Julie Hultgren of Visalia, Calif., Reggie Ellis and wife Bridget of Visalia, Calif., Ryan Ellis of Hanford, Calif. and Kenny Evans of Visalia, Calif.; and five grandchildren, Joel Dentici of Lake Forest, Calif., Kristen Dentici of San Diego, Calif., Jacob Dentici of Santa Ana, Calif., Alyssa Ellis and Isaac Ellis of Visalia, Calif.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at People's Funeral Chapel, 501 N. Douty St. in Hanford followed by internment at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, Calif. and will be officiated by Rev. Julie Kelly. A reception for family and friends will be held at Barbaras home, 324 Lemmon Way in Hanford. A time of prayer will be offered at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the sanctuary of the Episcopal Church of the Saviour, located next to the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org or to the Soup Kitchen at the Episcopal Church, 519 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA 93230.
