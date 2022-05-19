Barbara Duncan was born in Kingsburg, November 26, 1918, where she grew up and graduated high school.
On September 4, 1940, she married Richard Duncan. They were married 77 years. All their years together were in Selma on Leonard Ave.
The had 2 children Charlene (Gary) and Gene and awesome grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara was a very active woman with many hobbies. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and needle work, and the womens circle at church. She also worked many years for the USDA in the raisin division as an inspector.
Barbara passed away May 15, 2022 at 103 years old. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma on Thursday, May 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Selma Animal Shelter or Selma First Christian Church.