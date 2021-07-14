Bailey Alanna King, 29 of Lemoore went to be with our Lord Saturday, July 10, 2021, from serious injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Bailey was born April 13, 1992 in Hanford, a lifelong resident of Lemoore. She received her Bachelors Degree in Liberal Arts from Fresno Pacific in 2016 and was scheduled to receive her Masters Degree in Math Education this year. She was currently employed at Aspen Meadow Public School, Fresno.
She is survived by her soulmate, Esteban Barreto of Kingsburg; her mother and step-father, Paula and John Pierce of Lemoore; her father and step-mother, Dieter and Andrea King of Lemoore; maternal grandparents, Antonio and Margarida Rego of Hanford; step-grandparents, George and Dee Pierce of Tulare; 2 brothers, Daniel King and Aaron King (Gaby); sister, Madison Pierce; step-sister, Elizabeth Martinez; step-brothers, Anthony Martinez, Bobby Rainwater all of Lemoore and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved dog Zoey. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Daniel and Ute King of Riverdale.
A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at South Valley Community Church. Pastor John Ecker will officiate. Burial to follow at Sunflower Fields Cemetery in Lemoore. Contributions in memory of Bailey King may be sent to Valley Animal Haven, 990 E. D St., Lemoore, CA, 93245. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
