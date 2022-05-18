Aurelio Daniel “Danny” Medrano, 91, a lifetime Hanford resident, passed away peacefully at his home on May 11, 2022.
Danny is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores (Paulo), his 10 children Dan Medrano Jr. (Sara Medrano), Douglas Medrano, Ernest Medrano, Susan Rinehart (Tim Rinehart), Cindy Medrano, Loretta Hall (Ron Hall), Anthony Medrano (Monica Medrano), David Medrano (Cindy Medrano), Delores Lencioni (Marshall Lencioni) and Catherine Zurlo (Mark Zurlo). He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Joaquin and Soledad Medrano, his sister Carmen Cardoza, and brothers Robert, Ralph, and Jake.
Danny was dedicated to his family, his faith, and our country. He served in the army during the Korean war as a medic assistant. Upon his return, he saw the love of his life crossing the street in a red and white polka dot dress near Sears. The rest, as they say, is history. His commitment to his wife and his marriage was immeasurable. Dolores was his best friend and true life partner. Together they built a life that was filled with many blessings. His family was his pride and joy. He often joked that he did not pay attention in math classes because he originally wanted five children and ended up with 10. He also commented that he was blessed to know all of his grandchildren and two of his great grandchildren, he did not think he would live that long.
Danny worked two jobs to support his wife and large family. He was a custodian at the U.S. Post Office in Hanford, where he worked for 30 years and had a gardening business for 50 years with his sons. He attended mass regularly at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and St. Brigids in Hanford, CA, and eventually Our Lady of Fatima in Laton, CA. He instilled in his children the importance of family, and a strong faith foundation and work ethic. As a married couple, Danny and Dolores enjoyed dancing (initially the jitterbug and eventually swing) and were often known to dance the night away at the local haunts, weddings, or any event at which there was music. He always took one week off in August to camp with his wife and family at North Beach Campground in Pismo Beach. It was the one week a year that he was in charge of cooking all the meals. Later in life, Danny began to karaoke and although he was not good at it, he enjoyed it tremendously. His two songs of choice were “Hey Baby Que Paso” by Freddy Fender and “Fast as You” by Dwight Yoakum.
Danny was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be truly missed by all those who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace. Services will take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Laton, CA. Rosary at 10 a.m. and the funeral mass at 10:30. Reception to follow at the church hall. Arrangements under the direction of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Danny's memory to either Combat Veterans Hope (www.acvhope.org) or Central Valley Honor Flight (www.cvhonorflight.org).