Ashley Nicole Hotchkiss, born February 4, 1985, was the daughter of Kelly Robinson and Kevin Hotchkiss. She died peacefully at home on March 4, 2022 after a four year battle with cancer.
Ashley lived in Lemoore where she attended local schools and the Shelly Baird program for special needs kids. She enjoyed her time at Kings Rehabilitation Center in Hanford where she worked in the kitchen for several years and met many wonderful friends. She was a whiz at her video games and really enjoyed her music. Ashley liked to go to the coast and loved going to Disneyland. Even her doctor visits to Fresno were special to her, especially if it meant a meal at one of her favorite restaurants afterwards. She attended Calvary Chapel in Hanford and loved to worship the Lord.
Ashley is survived by her mom and stepdad, Kelly and John Robinson, her dad and stepmom Kevin and Kathy Hotchkiss, brother and sister-in-law Ryan and Kristel Hotchkiss, brother and sister-in-law John Layne and Amber Robinson, brother Jordan Robinson, stepsister and brother-in-law, Dina and Pat Brasel, stepsister and brother-in-law, Kristi and Jeff Stiff, grandpa Bruce Hotchkiss, grandma Barbara Richwine and grandpa Joe, several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Talmage and Oma Skaggs and her grandmother Donna Hotchkiss, uncle Justin Richwine, cousin Davis Price and aunt Joyce.
A small family memorial service is pending.
Any donations on her behalf may be made to Autism Speaks, Crossroads Pregnancy Center, American Cancer Society or other charitable organizations of your choice.