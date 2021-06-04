Arturo Peña Leal, 90, of Kingsburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California.
Respectfully known as “Don Arturo”, he was the eldest son of the late Arturo (Sr.) and Martha Peña, and was born in Los Aldamas Nuevo Leon, Mexico on December 12th, 1930. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Enedina, his four sons: Sergio, Hector, Alanzo, Adrian, and two daughters: Sandra and Rose. He is also survived by siblings Flora, Andres, and Artemio; 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arturo came to the United States in the late 1940's with little education but armed with a strong work ethic and determination to find a better life. Initially an undocumented immigrant, he established legal status and finally, with perseverance, U.S citizenship but his journey included jail cell stays during his undocumented status and the historic “Si se puede” farmworkers strike days. Remaining determined (los hombres no lloran), Arturo worked hard in California's Central Valley farms for over 50 years to raise a strong loving family of 10.
Arturo was a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan and his all-time favorite player: “The Say Hey Kid” Willie Mays. He also enjoyed boxing and considered Muhammed Ali as the greatest boxer of all time! He passed his passion for sports to his family, occasionally hitting fly balls to his boys and neighborhood kids. Arturo loved western movies; John Wayne and Clint Eastwood films being his favorites.
Arturo is preceded in death by his eldest son, Humberto; youngest son, Aaron; two Sisters: Socorro and Linda; and brother Audelio.
Visitation and viewing will be held at 5:00 to 5:25 pm and 5:30 to 6:00 pm in groups of 40 people followed by a rosary service at 6:00 pm on Monday, June 7th, at Wallins Parlier Funeral Home, 7942 S. Mendocino Ave, Parlier, CA.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 8th, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith St, Kingsburg with burial services from 1:00 2:00 pm at Kingsburg Cemetery District, 12782 E Clarkson Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Arturo Peña to the Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, Inc., P.O. Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631.
Finally, the family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to his doctors and medical staff at Community Regional Medical Centers for the care and comfort they provided throughout his last days.
