Archie Lee Yarbrough of Hanford, California passed away on Friday March 4, 2022 at the age of 93. Archie passed peacefully at home with his wife Velma by his side.
Archie Lee was born in rural Lemoore on May 7, 1928 to parents Archie Yarbrough and Opal Thornburg Yarbrough and had seven siblings.
Archie Lee is survived by his wife of 46 years, Velma Yarbrough and his daughter Sharon Yarbrough Rodarmel and her husband Mike.
Also surviving are his two brothers Earl and Albert Yarbrough. Archie Lee had five grandchildren: Laura Lee Rodarmel, Lisa Rae Rodarmel, Preston Ruark III, Russell Ruark, and Amber Slover along with five great grandchildren, Harper (Rodarmel) Smith, Preston (Leo) Ruark IV, Evelyn Ruark, Sarah Slover and D.J. Slover.
He was pre-ceded in death by his parents, brothers Clyde, Raymond and Jack Yarbrough and sisters Louise Puckett and June Lay. As well as his other two daughters, Renee Yarbrough Ruark and Debbie Yarbrough Bryan and grandson Eddie Bryan.
Archie Lee attended rural schools around Lemoore and Hanford, graduating from Hanford High School in 1946. He worked in a creamery in Lemoore before entering the United States Army where he served from 1950 to 1952 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sgt. 1st Class.
After the Army Archie Lee went to work for the U.S. Post Office. He began his career delivering mail, walking various routes in the City of Hanford and later on drove rural routes in the outskirts of Hanford. He retired from the Post Office in 1983.
Archie Lee was an avid bowler and could be found at Kings County Bowl for more than 70 years. He enjoyed participating in tournaments up and down the state with his brothers as teammates as well as a nephew David Yarbrough.
He volunteered for the City of Hanford and ran the carousel at Courthouse Square in the 1990s . Archie Lee was a member of the American Legion for 20 years, a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and recently received his letter commemorating his membership of 60 years. He was also a regular and long-standing blood donor, knowing that donating blood can save lives. He was an honorary volunteer for the Armona Fire Department, helping them sell Christmas trees every December for more than 20 years.
Archie Lee served as the Grand Marshall for the Kings County Homecoming Parade in 2008 and was very proud of that honor.
In 2016, Archie Lee went with the Fresno based Honor Flight to Washington D.C. accompanied by his son-in-law Mike Rodarmel.
In the words of a Tim McGraw song, Archie Lee was a very humble and kind person. Although he knew many people, he would not hesitate to stop and help friends or strangers alike. More than anything else, he loved his family.
Archie Lee spent the last two years at home. He was cared for by his wife Velma and with additional help from family, friends and caretakers.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank those who cared of him at home: Lynn Rummerfield, Brenda Jones, Diana Donaldson, Mahalia Leftridge and Justus Gaston.
We would also like to send a very special thank you to his neighbors and dear family friends, Manuel and Judy Costa and daughters for always looking in on Archie Lee and Velma throughout the years and taking care of their land when he was not able to do so himself.
Viewing will be on Tuesday March 29, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Peoples Funeral Chapel 501 N. Douty Street, Hanford
Memorial Services will be on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peoples Funeral Chapel 501 N. Douty Street, Hanford
Graveside will follow chapel services, at the Grangeville Cemetery at 10428 14th Avenue, Armona.