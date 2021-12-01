Antonio Machado Cota, born January 15, 1933 passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 88 on November 13, 2021. Antonio M. Cota, Antonio was born and raised in Sao Bartolomeu de Regatos which is a parish in the municipality of Angra do Heroismo on the Island of Terceira, Azores.
Antonio had only two years of schooling when he stopped going to school and went to work full time for his father in his fathers farming business. At the age of 18, he joined the Portuguese army as was mandated by Portuguese law at that time. He served in the army as a sharpshooter and upon his release, he set off for Angola to make his fortune. At that time, Angola was still a Portuguese colony. Though there was a civil war going on in the north, Antonio saw opportunity in Angola and off he went to make his fortune.
He found a way to make money in shipping everything from everyday goods to small arms that he would transport by truck from South Africa thru Mozambique into Zimbabwe into Zambia and onto northern Angola. Along the way, Antonio learned three tribal languages. Antonio had some great stories from this time. In early 1971, Antonio proposed by mail to a girl he knew from his village named Maria Merces Dias. Maria accepted the proposal of marriage by mail. Antonio went back to his childhood village, got married, and brought his new bride back to Angola where he bought a farm. Over the next 5 years, he had two children: Antonio Jose Dias Cota and Paul Jorge Dias Cota.
In 1976, Angolas civil war had reached Antonios doorstep and he fled Angola with his family taking only what he could carry. He left his farm behind to his head ranch manager and left everything. Antonio and his family came to America as refugees in 1977 and followed family to the Central Valley in California. He found work again in dairy farming with Browns Dairy in Hanford, California. Over the next 34 years, Antonio enjoyed his work with Browns Dairy and grew to love the entire Browns Dairy family from Mike to Richard to Jeff and Randy. Antonio retired from farm work at the age of 78 when he got his rubber boots stuck in the mud while irrigating. He realized when he could not get his boots out of the mud, he was done. He left his boots behind that one day, finished the irrigating season and hung up his shovel.
Antonio leaves behind his wife of 50 years Maria Merces Cota, his two boys: Antonio Jose Tony and Paul, Daughter-in-law, Yadi, and 7 grandchildren: Alexandra, Eric, Chloe, Colden, Diego, Adrian, and Nicolas.
Visitation for Antonio will take place from 9:30 10:30am on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA. A Rosary will be said on Thursday December 2, 2021, at 11:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church, with funeral Mass to follow at 11:30am. Burial will be Calvary Cemetery, Hanford, CA.
