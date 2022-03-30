Tony was born on March 21st, 1937 in Tulare, CA., to Antonio Joseph and Agnes Silva.
As a child he worked on his family dairy in Hardwick, CA., and later moved to Armona, CA.
Tony graduated from Hanford High School with the class of 1955 and later joined the National Guard.
Tony married Carol Lee High of Reno, NV., on September 14th, 1963. They were blessed with four children. Tony worked at Armstrong/Perelli for 32 years as a loyal and hardworking employee, the same way that he lived out his life. Some of his favorite things to do were woodworking, drawing and painting. He spent countless hours watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in various sporting events. Tony coached Little League for many years.
Tony is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol, his four children; Anthony (Judi) Silva, Damon (Kelly) Silva Justin (Nadia) Silva and Jill Silva (Bud Paulo), five grandchildren; Jesse (Matt) McDonald, Cole (Kacy) Silva, Markley (Patrick) Rocha, Blake Silva and Stevee Silva, three great-grandchildren; Luke, Taegan and Grant Anthony (due April 23rd), his sisters Aurora Cotta, Josephine Verdegaal and MaryAnn Clark, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; Edward Silva, Edwin Silva and Ludy Rodrigues. Rosary and mass will be held on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 am. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, CA..
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to one of the following worthy causes; American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 www.heart.org American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 www.kidneyfund.org Down Syndrome Assoc. of Central California, 1491 W Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 www.dsacc.org/make-a-difference