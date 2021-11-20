Anthony Barba, age 86, entered into rest on Friday, November 12, 2021. Anthony was born June 13, 1935 in Hanford, California to Victoria Baiz and Tony G. Barba.
Anthony is survived by his spouse, Elsie Jane Barba; his son and daughter in law Ronald Anthony and Christine Barba; and his daughter Cheryl Ann Silva; and 4 grandchildren Eric Silva (Sandy), Stacey Eckert (Michael), Jerred Barba (Brittany), and Jordan Barba; and 3 great grandchildren Harper and Hunter Eckert and Oliver Barba. Anthony is also survived by several brothers and sisters.
Anthony was preceded in death by his spouse of 55 years Dolores (Camara) Barba; son Keith Alan Barba; his father Tony G. Barba and his mother Victoria Baiz and 5 brothers.
A Visitation for Anthony will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at People's Funeral Chapel, 501 North Douty Street, Hanford, California 93230; Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will occur on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10435 Hanford Armona Rd, Hanford, California 93230; burial to immediately follow at Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 N Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, California 93245.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting that donations be made, in his memory, to: Kings Rehabilitation Center; 490 E Hanford Armona Rd, Hanford, CA 93230.
