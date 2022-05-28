Tony Gutierrez, a beloved son, brother and father passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Peggy Billingsley (Rod) and Augie Gutierrez (Sherri); as well as his siblings, Daniel Gutierrez (Christina) and April Gutierrez; as well as his nieces, Savannah and Samantha Gutierrez. He leaves behind a son, Bronson Casey, who was the greatest joy of his life.
Tony was raised in Stratford, CA throughout his childhood and into adulthood. Thereafter, he moved to Lemoore, CA where he resided until his death. He attended Stratford Elementary School in his early years before he went on to Lemoore High School. There he enjoyed being part of the wrestling team during his term, and graduated in 1995.
There will be a 10 am graveside service on June 11th at Lemoore Cemetery with a celebration of life for Tony afterwards held at the Lemoore Fleet Reserve with food, drinks, and a sharing of happy memories.