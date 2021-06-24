Annie Rita (Bernardo) Welch was born in Hanford, CA on January 21, 1938, to parents John Joe Bernardo and Mary (Nieves Martinez). She left this world unexpectedly on June 20, 2021. While her family grieves, there is comfort in knowing she is now dancing with the love of her life, husband, Travis Richard (Dick) Welch. Her late parents and sisters Norma and Emma, and grandson Aaron Ferreira are also with her now.
Annie graduated from Hanford High School in 1956. Her first marriage resulted in three beautiful and loving children, Frank, Sharon, and Terri. In 1988, Annie married Dick Welch and they spent their wedded life happy and in love for over 31 years. Together they enjoyed dancing, trips to Vegas casinos, and visiting the finest of steak houses. They were inseparable soulmates who cared deeply for each other. For the last several years of her husbands life, Annie served as his devoted caretaker, spending nearly each waking moment with him until his passing to cancer in April of 2019.
Fiercely protective and undeniably feisty, Annie Rita was small in stature but big in heart. She was a beautiful and ageless woman with a heart created for the love of her family and friends. With a lifetime career in retail, Annie was a familiar face in town. She was known for her impeccable style, glowing skin, and perfectly coiffed hair. As an avid reader, she never met a hard covered book she did not want to buy. Her family will fondly remember her famous fruit salad and the way she would beam with pride when with her children.
She leaves behind a loving family, including children Frank and Jackie Ferreira, Sharon and Larry Lennon, and Terri and Daren Kneeland, her grandchildren Kristin and Patrick Guyett, Garret, and Ali (Landers), and Freedom (Lennon), Brandon and Tara, Justin, Devin, Ryan and Korie (Kneeland), six great grandchildren, nieces, and a nephew, as well as countless other relatives and friends who loved her dearly. Her family would like to make a special mention to neighbors and friends John and Brenda Young who looked after her carefully since the passing of her husband Dick.
To honor Annie, a celebration of life will be held at the Elk's Lodge in Hanford, CA on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1pm. Should you know sweet Annie and wish to pay your respects, please join us. If you are not able to attend, perhaps make a toast to her, and listen to a family favorite by the Zac Brown Band, Sweet Annie. When you get to the words, “Sweet Annie, turn out the light, these hands long to hold you,” know that Dick is finally able to sing it to her once again.
Rest in Peace, sweet Annie.
