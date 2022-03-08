Annie Lou Maldonado-Escalera (53) passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born on November 13, 1968. She is survived by her mother Luisa Maldonado, husband Robert Escalera, siblings Dionicio Maldonado III, Monica Maldonado Hubanks and children Anastasia Mercedes Maldonado Escalera & Robert Austin Daniel Escalera.
She possessed a heart for service. She retired from nursing from the State of California and worked with the Kings County Juvenile Center. For many years she volunteered as a member of the Kings Lions Club and was a life member of the California Four Wheel Drive Association. She cherished her family deeply. Spending time with the ones she loved was the most important thing to her.
Visitation for her will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Phipps Dale Chapel in Lemoore from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her rosary and mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Peters Church. In lieu of flowers, their family respectfully asks to donate to the American Kidney Foundation.