Anne-Marie D. Kessler, age 90 of Hanford, CA, and previously of Riverdale, CA, was born on January 25, 1931, and passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021.
Anne-Marie was born in Nimes, France, and survived the Nazi occupation of WWII. She attended College de Lunel, France, and Montana State University. She moved to the United States in 1949 and married Donald J. Kessler on September 20, 1950. Anne-Marie worked for Fresno County as a court clerk and interpreter in Riverdale, and as Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant, was a member of the Red Hat Society, Catholic Daughters, and an active member of the Catholic church. Anne-Marie enjoyed her time volunteering for the church.
Anne-Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Kessler.
Anne-Marie is survived by her six children, Jackie Shoals, Twila Smith, Wendy Russell, Don Kessler, Marianne Kessler, and Laurie Silva: eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Prince of Apostles Parish, Lemoore, CA., on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the mass, there will be a reception at Lemoore Trinity Hall.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the charity of their choice in her name.
