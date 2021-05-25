Anne was born to James and Ada Bell on September 25, 1942 in Augusta, ME. She went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2021.
She attended Lincoln Grammar School and Cony High School in Augusta, ME. She attended Michigan Community College and received her Associates Degree in business. She married the love of her life, Lionel (Nellie) on October 20, 1962. Her son, Lionel was born in 1963 in Maine. Her first daughter, Kelly was born in 1965 in Rhode Island. Her second daughter, Penny was born in 1968 in Puerto Rico. In 1970 the family moved to Lemoore Naval Air Station where they lived for 4 years until they bought their home in the Island District in 1974 where she resided until she passed.
She began working for Giffin Inc. in 1972. She worked there until she went to work for Woolf Farming in 1974. She continued working for Woolf Farming until she retired at the age of 72. That was 42 great years working on the west side. She loved her job and everyone respected and loved her.
Four things defined Annes life work ethic, patriotism, family, and her faith in the Lord. Supporting her 3 kids in all their sports was what she loved doing. And that continued with her grandkids and her great grandkids. Her favorite hobbies were bowling, square dancing, and softball which she all did with her loving husband. More recent hobbies included cross-stitching, puzzles, and attending all sporting events of her grandkids and great grandkids.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Bell, her brother James H. Bell, and her beloved husband Lionel (Nellie) Delaware.
She is survived by her son, Lionel and his family Kyle, Kyle Jr., Kody, and Kelsey Delaware; daughter, Kelly and her family, Manuel, Bryce, and Lindsay DaFonte; daughter, Penny and her family, Steve, Zack, and Drew Gobby, Valarie (Nickel), Dean, Tyson, Jeter, and Harper Burtkett; her sister-in-laws Nancy Bell and Jean Pinkham.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at South Valley Community Church, in Lemoore with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. A reception to follow will be held at the Senior Citizen Center, 789 S. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Annes memory to: Christ Church Anglican Mission, P.O. Box 39, Lemoore, CA 93245 or Lemoore Senior Citizen Center, 789 S. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA. 93245.
