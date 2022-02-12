Anna Mae Abbott, age 91 was born May 13, 1930, in Hanford, CA. She made her journey to Heaven with her family at her side on October 31, 2021.
Anna Mae Abbott was the daughter of Antonio Flores and Emily (Dutra) Flores. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1948. She met her husband at a dance. They both went to Hanford High. They loved dinner out and going to the movies. She also loved watching western movies at home. She cared deeply for her family. Although our hearts are broken and we will always miss our Mom, we have a lifetime of beautiful memories to cherish. We were very fortunate to have had her with us for so long. She lived to 91 years old. She was our shining light that will continue to shine in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Abbott, her father-in-law, Burr Abbott, brother-in-law James Abbott, sister-in-law Jeanie Abbott and Ruth Flores. Also preceding her was her son-in-law Larry Montgomery, Anda Montgomery, her brothers Ed Flores, Leland Flores, Virgil Flores and Tony Flores.
She is survived by her brother-in-law Glenn Abbott, sister-in-law Mary Abbott, her daughters Janet Montgomery and Julie Abbott. She leaves her grandchildren Taylor Nunes (Abbott), William (Brian) Montgomery, Jonathan Montgomery. Great Grandchildren Chole Montgomery, Spencer Montgomery (Hofman), Tylor Montgomery, Brandon Montgomery & wife Miranda Montgomery, Taylor Ray Munoz (Dylon) Alley Montgomery. Great-great grandchildren Ozzy Munoz and 3 others.
The Family would like to express a heartfelt Thank you to the family and friends for your prayers.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.