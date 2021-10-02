Passed away peacefully in her home on September 29th, 2021. She was born on March 3, 1924, in Hanford Ca.
Ann was one of 6 children where they spent most of their life on 6th St. in Hanford. Ann later married Alex T Salas and together had seven children, the last two being twins. She always said they kept her young and on her toes.
After Alexs passing, she met her lifelong companion of 33 years, Louis Placanica. Together they enjoyed traveling, good food and retirement. Ann was a hairdresser until the age of 70. She never knew a stranger; she was able to find time to help a friend and manage a household of seven children that were always active in something. She mastered the term and may have even coined the word multitasking.
Ann served in her church with service as a member of the Guadalupana Society, Alter Society and Catholic Daughters. She was also an activist in her day, she is a charter member of the Kings County Council of Mexican American Women and CSO. (Community Service Organization) Her legacy will live on in service and the deeds she provided her community.
She will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her last surviving sibling, her sister Theresa Marquez, her 7 children, Elias Salas JR (wife Gennie); Joanne Apostolides(late husband Evangelos);Fernando Salas (wife Annetta); Linda Carter-Stephens (husband Bobby); Tana Elizondo (husband Ray); Martin Salas and Mario Salas. Ann also has 8 beautiful grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A Rosary for Ann will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.