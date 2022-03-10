Anita was born in Visalia, Ca. on April 30, 1949. Her parents were Steve and Deanne Weber. Steve was the long-time chief engineer for Channel 12 and Channel 30. Anita always said she lived in Visalia for a week before her family moved to Fresno.
Anita started her early schooling in West Fresno and by junior high, the family moved to the Sunnyside area where she attended Lone Star Elementary School. From there, her next educational step was to Sanger High School. Anita was part of the Sanger High School band and loved the baton.
As a high school junior, she started keeping scores and records for Coach Dave Dodsons Track and Field teams at the Apache meets. After her graduation from Sanger High School in 1967, she began dating Coach Dodson and, eventually, became his permanent scorekeeper when they got married on June 21, 1969.
After Anitas high school graduation in 1967, she attended Fresno City College for two years with a plan to enter the field of education. Next, she transferred to Fresno State University after getting married. She graduated from Fresno State in 1971 and completed a fifth year as a student teacher. In 1972, Anita was hired by Sanger Unified School District to split the day at the old Taft School, where she worked with R.E. Thompson and with sixth grade students from 1973-76.
She taught at other Sanger schools, including John Wash (76-80), Lone Star (80-81), Kings River High School (1981-2005) and Sanger High School 2005-09. Anita worked mainly half days, so she could be with her children - Stacy, born in 1979, and Brian, born in 1982. Anita also taught independent study for a brief period in Clovis and Sanger.
Anita felt the pinnacle of her career was in 1992 when Sanger Unified placed her in charge of the Young Expectant Mothers program. She always considered this her most precious job that meant the most to her. She felt that she was able to really make a difference in those girls lives.
Education was important to Anita and in her middle years of teaching, she went back to Fresno Pacific University and earned a Masters degree and Pupil Personnel Services certification. A few years later, she ventured north to Napa on a monthly basis to acquire an Early Childhood certification.
Retirement finally came in June 2010. At this point, Anita honed her love for traveling with her favorite coach, as they experienced all 50 states, took five trips to Alaska, sailed on 10 ocean cruises and enjoyed four trips to Europe, including the 2009 World Track and Field Championships in Berlin.
Daughter Stacy Jorgenson had two children, Havyn, 9, and AniLea, 7. Anita adored her grandchildren and eventually became their guardian. Anitas sister, June Ward and husband Rodger live in Gardnerville, Nev., and brother Steve Weber lives in Indiana. Also surviving Anita are husband Dave and son Brian. Daughter Stacy passed in January 2021. Anita was also a great pet lover. She enjoyed several dogs and cats.
Memorial services will be held for both Anita and Stacy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Kingsburg Community Church, 1532 Ellis Street, with a buffet luncheon immediately following the ceremony. Remembrances can be sent to the American Cancer Society.