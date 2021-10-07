Angelo Brasil, 69, of Hanford, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, with family by his side. Angelo was born in Topo, Sao Jorge, Azores to Joao and Maria Conceicao Brasil on August 22, 1952. He was one of nine children.
Angelo Served in the Portuguese Army before coming to the United States at the age of 22. He enjoyed working on a dairy and loved to garden. He often grew onions to be used for mantacas, but his inhamos were the center piece of his garden.
Angelo was greeted in heaven by his beloved daughter Odilia. He is survived by his children; Cindy Shannon (Jeff), Larry Brasil (Ricci), Daniel Brasil (Aimee) and his 5 grandchildren: Kaleb, Zachary, Tanner, Tyson, and Tori.
Rosary will be held at Whitehurst-McNamara on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM with graveside service at Calvary Cemetery and reception to follow.
