On March 6, 2022, Angelina Alcala Salazar took her first breath in Heaven. She was 78 years old.
Angelina Alcala was born and raised in Hanford, California to Fred Alcala and Victoria Cornejo. She was the oldest of two brothers and three sisters. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1962. She fell in love with a Hanford boy, Sabbas Jerome Salazar, and married in 1963. "Jerry" and "Angie" were married for 49 years until his passing in 2013.
They settled in Brea, California in 1971. There they raised their two children, Jenny and Marcus, who were lucky to grow up in "Good Old Brea."
Angie was a proud store owner. Collectible Corner was a staple of Brea for 18 years where the family worked together. She was part of the Glenbrook Women's Club since the beginning and made lifelong friends.
Angie recently moved to Ontario to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, scrapbooking, crosswords, coffee, bowling and attending her grandchildren's many sporting events. She loved Disneyland and scrapbooking excursions with her daughter and Medieval Times with her son.
Angie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Salazar LoSchiavo, and her children, Benjamin, Joshua and Lily; and her son, Marcus Jerome Salazar; his wife, Deena; and their children, Tyrus and Maximus.
Angie touched so many lives with her kind and sweet nature. Heaven is shining even brighter now that she is there.
