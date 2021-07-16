Alvaro Ferreira Machado, 83 passed away on July 7, 2021 in Hanford, California. Alvaro was born on November 27, 1937 in Feteira, Açores and was the longtime owner operator of Alvaro Machado Dairy since 1973. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a longstanding patron to the Hanford Portuguese community. Alvaro enjoyed partaking in the Hanford Portuguese Celebration Committee as President and donating to the celebrations.
Alvaro was preceded in death by his parents Antonio Ferreira Machado and Francisca Pieres Machado; his brothers Frank Machado, Joe Machado, and Antonio Machado; his sister Maria Pimental. Alvaro is survived by his wife Lidia Machado and his sister-in-law Ivonne Machado. Alvaro was blessed with his son Alvin Machado and his two grandchildren, Matthew Machado and Madison Machado.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary to follow at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, 100 W Bush Street, Hanford. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10435 Hanford Armona Rd., Hanford, with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
