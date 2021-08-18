Alma Geraldine “Gerry” Silva passed peacefully on July 23, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born July 20, 1923, in Oklahoma to Garrett and Ola Washam. She married Louie R. Silva and they were together until his passing in 2018.
Gerry is survived by her daughters Alma Jean Van Groningen of Australia, Joan Leslie Van Groningen of Visalia, and Helen Washburn of North Carolina and her son Manuel Silva of Hanford. She leaves her 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie, her sons Daniel Silva, and John Stocking as well as her brother John Washam.
Gerry was the strength of the family and for the friends she considered family. She will be missed by many.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford. A Rosary will be said at 6:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral Liturgy will take place on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
