On February 21, 2022, Allen Wayne McDaniel, died in Hanford, California. He was 66 years old.
Allen was born in Timpson, Texas to Collie and Lucy McDaniel on December 29, 1955. He was the seventh child of 10 siblings. At the age of two, Allen along with his parents, brothers and sisters moved to Hanford. He attended the local schools while his parents worked as farm laborers.
Being a self-taught man, Allen became an avid reader and learned how to play chess. He enjoyed reading books about Gandhi, Malcolm X, Mia Angelo, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Bible.
Allen loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed cultivating vegetables in his garden and would share his collard greens with the entire neighborhood. He liked watching sports and track events on TV with his brothers and friends. Allen was kind-hearted, patient, and enjoyed discussing politics and world events. He was affectionally known as Duck to his friends or Uncle Duck to his many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Collie and Lucy McDaniel, two sisters, Cathy McDaniel, and Tanczy Thomas, three brothers, AC McDaniel, Ronald McDaniel, and Leonard McDaniel. He was not married and had no children.
He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Diane Clemmer, two sisters, Ozena Floyd and Carlene McDaniel, two brothers, Jerry Wayne McDaniel and Aron Van McDaniel and many his many nieces, nephews, cousins and multitude of friends.
A Home-going Celebration will be held:
Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Place: Howard Chapel AME Zion Church
311 South Douty Street
Hanford, California, 93230