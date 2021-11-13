Alleen “Bobbie” Gillio passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021, surrounded by family. She was a woman of wisdom, caring, strength and courage. Her integrity, common sense, good humor and love of family was felt by all who knew her.
Bobbie and her twin sister, Colleen, were born in Hanford, California, to August and Mary Serpa. Bobbie met the love of her life on a train traveling back and forth from Hanford to Fresno while attending college. Bobbie and Fred were married on September 12, 1952, and raised two daughters. Bobbie and Fred were married up until his passing in 1982.
Bobbie's family was among the greatest sources of joy and blessings during her lifetime. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Bench, and husband, Chris, of Hanford; her daughter, Toni Hansen, and husband, Tom, of Visalia; her four grandchildren that meant the world to her, Lindsey Anderson and husband, Lucas, of Clovis; Kelli Charrette and husband, Aaron, of Fresno; Jeff Bench of Fresno; and Erin Hansen of Encinitas. Bobbie is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Leila and Logan Anderson, a great-granddaughter arriving in December, her sister-in-law, Jean Singleton, of Tulare, and several nieces and nephews.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; twin sister, Colleen Sousa; and sister, Evelyn Rogers.
Bobbie's family is thankful for the wonderful and compassionate care she received from the staff at Kings Nursing in Hanford.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private graveside service.
