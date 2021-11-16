Alicia (Lisa)Marie Sumaya of Lemoore, passed on October 21,2021 at the age of 46. Lisa was born on June 12, 1975 in Hanford, CA.
She is survived by eight children, Elsa Martinez of Corcoran, Eric Cline Jr. of Lemoore, Luke Cline of Lemoore, Calvin Cline of Lemoore, Ann Cline of Fresno, Serenity Bernal of Lemoore, Matthew Maldanado of Lemoore, and Alex Morillo of Lemoore. Eight grandchildren , Nova Cline, Rayziah Harris, Anthony Cline, Jayaliyah Angel, Olivia Cline, Kahlani Angel, Alayna Cline, and Kai-yukis Morillo. Three nephews Reynaldo Thomas, Rolondo Thomas, and Rodolfo Thomas all of Lemoore.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother Alice Morillo, mother Rosie Morillo, brother Alex Morillo
Lisas family and friends will always remember her for her witty personality, free spirit and carefree approach to life, and her loving heart. Her greatest life fulfillment was that of being a grandmother. Anytime she got a chance to spoil her grandchildren, was a joyous moment for her.
Viewing services will be held Thursday November 18, 2021 at Santa Rosa Rancheria Elders Center 16445 17th Ave. Lemoore, CA. 5:00P.M 7:00P.M. Services will continue at Lisas home on the Santa Rosa Rancheria, 16512 Thomas Rd. Lemoore, CA from 8:00P.M 8:00A.M Friday, November 19,2021. November 19, 2021 services will begin with a final ride, lining up by 10:00A.M. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M at the Santa Rosa Rancheria cemetery 15265 19th Ave. Lemoore CA.
