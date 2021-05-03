Alice Glenn was born in Selma, Ca. on September 28, 1924, to Manoog and Mary Sahagian. She grew up with her sister and brothers on a farm her parents had purchased after they left Armenia in the early 1900 's and immigrated to America. There, along with many other families and friends, they built a strong community that believed in hard work and supported each other to achieve the American Dream.
Alice attended schools in Selma and graduated from Selma High School in 1942. In 1949, she met and married her husband Jessie Glenn and had one daughter, Linda. After becoming a single mom a few years later, she returned to the family farm to live with her mom and brother where she lived for most of her life. She worked summers at Eknoian Packing, Libby's cannery, and in 1972 she began working at National Raisin in Fowler until her retirement.
She was active in P.T.A. and the local chapter of VFW. Alice had an outgoing personality and great organizational skills and took on leadership roles as President in these organizations. She was an active member of the St. Gregory's Lady Society of Fowler, and enjoyed her time working with childhood friends cooking and preparing delicious Armenian delicacies for church events. She loved to cook and sew and passed on her special recipes and sewing skills to her daughter and granddaughter.
In 2014, Alice decided it was time she needed more assistance and moved to Sierra View Retirement Home in Reedley, CA. Even though she had moved from the farm, she would always check in with her son-in-law about how the ranch was doing and how the raisin crop was coming along each year. At Sierra View she met new friends, enjoyed joking with staff members and participating in the provided activities. Her only complaint was that they didn't serve pilaf and was willing to even teach them how to make it!
After becoming ill in March, Alice passed away on April 19, 2021. We are grateful for the excellent care she received from the compassionate staff at Sierra View Home and appreciate all they did to make her feel at home and loved in her final years.
She is predeceased by her parents, her sister, Rose and brothers, Leon and Dick. She is survived by her daughter, Linda and son-in-law Orlan Boyd, granddaughter, Joan Vernon and her husband Gene, and grandson Jeff Boyd and his wife Laura. She is survived by four great-grandsons, Caleb and Carson Vernon, Sullivan and Seyller Boyd,and one great-granddaughter, Sloane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.