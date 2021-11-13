Alfredo Freddie Coronado, 57, passed away on October 27th, 2021.
Alfredo was born in Yuma, Arizona and raised in Selma, California. After graduating from Selma High School he attended Fresno State University and later married his high school sweetheart, Debbie.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debbie Coronado, his five children, Clarissa, Rio, Alfredo, Adriano, and Ariannah. He is also survived by his mother Elia Coronado, siblings Alberto Coronado Jr., Maria Emma Rivas, Henry Coronado, Alejandro Coronado, Elia Porras and nieces and nephews. Alfredo worked for Wal-Mart for 22 years as a Regional Manager.
In his spare time, Alfredo loved to spend time with his kids while also being a car mechanic for all of his friends and family. Alfredo loved sports; with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Celtics. One of his greatest joys was seeing his children accomplish their goals and spending joyous time with his granddaughter, Arley. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 for the viewing from 4pm-8pm at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home in Selma, CA. The following day, November 19th, 2021, burial services will begin at 9am Mass at the Saint Joseph Church in Selma, CA. Shortly after mass, the burial ceremony will commence. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Coronado Family.
