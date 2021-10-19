Alexis Reva Azevedo, 61 of Olympia Washington passed away peacefully at 1:09 am on September 15th, 2021, at St Michaels/ Vincent Hospital in Silverdale Washington.

She is survived by her two sons Robert Fonseca and his wife Vicki Fonseca of Port Charlotte Florida and her son Ryan Fonseca, and Grand daughter Grace Marie Rossiter Fonseca of Yuma Arizona.

Alexis was a graduate of Hanford high school in Hanford California. She spent most of her life in California residing in Paso Robles California. She was a loving mother who cared very much about family.

A visitation will take place at Whitehurst- McNamara Funeral Home at 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA on Thursday October 21st,2021 from 1030-1130 am.

Graveside service will follow at Calvary cemetery where we will bury her ashes. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

