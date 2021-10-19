Alexis Reva Azevedo, 61 of Olympia Washington passed away peacefully at 1:09 am on September 15th, 2021, at St Michaels/ Vincent Hospital in Silverdale Washington.
She is survived by her two sons Robert Fonseca and his wife Vicki Fonseca of Port Charlotte Florida and her son Ryan Fonseca, and Grand daughter Grace Marie Rossiter Fonseca of Yuma Arizona.
Alexis was a graduate of Hanford high school in Hanford California. She spent most of her life in California residing in Paso Robles California. She was a loving mother who cared very much about family.
A visitation will take place at Whitehurst- McNamara Funeral Home at 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA on Thursday October 21st,2021 from 1030-1130 am.
Graveside service will follow at Calvary cemetery where we will bury her ashes. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.