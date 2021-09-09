Alexander V. Saldivar was born in Sweetwater, Texas on September 1, 1927. He was born to Clement and Cirila Saldivar. He passed away at his home at the age of 93 on August 28, 2021.
At the time of his passing, he was with his family, all of whom loved him very much. Alex is survived by his wife of 69 years, Josephine (Jo) Archuleta Saldivar; his daughter Lydia Angioli and son-in-law Harry Angioli; his three grandsons Richard, Jerome, and Kyle Angioli; his granddaughter, Shanda Angioli; and his great-grandchildren Skyler, Damon, and McKenzie Angioli. He is preceded in death by 11 siblings. Alex leaves behind his loving sister, Sarah Razo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alex found great joy in spending time with his family and cherished each one dearly. Gardening and lawn care were his favorite pastimes. If you drove by his house, you would often see him outside mowing his lawn with his push mower. He also loved to travel, as long as it was by car. He loved taking his family on trips in the motorhome. Toward the end of his life, he enjoyed sitting outside on his porch where he could get some sun and people watch.
He used to walk to the St. Brigids Church daily for the 7:00am mass. He also attended mass every Sunday at 7:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. His time in church was special and that was evident to those that were close to him.
He was a hard worker; he worked part-time delivering furniture as well as full-time for the City of Hanford Refuse Department. Alex retired from the City of Hanford after 35 years of employment.
The service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, California. The rosary will be at 3:00pm followed by a mass at 3:30pm.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA
You may visit Alexs story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.
