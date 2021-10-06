Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Aldean Marie Deniz went to be with our lord Jesus September 29, 2021 at the age of 94.
Aldean was born on January 12th, 1927 to Manuel and Maria Andrada. She married the love of her life Albert Deniz on July 12th 1952. She Loved her family and friends.
Aldean also loved to take care of her animals and working in her garden. Aldean also loved to play aggravation.
Aldean is preceded in death by her husband albert and her son Ronald Deniz. Brothers Manuel, Frank, Tony, Joe, Arthur, Louie, Johnny, Edward and Albert Andrada Her Sisters Mary Duarte,
Lena Avila, Vera Silva, and Dolores Andrada. She leaves behind a family that loved her dearly, her children Marty and pat Deniz of Hanford. David Deniz of Hanford. Larry and Shannon Deniz of fort smith Arkansas. Darlene and Darrel Hicks of Lemoore. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren Michael, melena, Brittney, Larry J.R. Deniz Nathan Stratton. Darrel and Jennifer Hicks, Ronald and Rocio hicks. 9 great grandchildren Bryston and Isabel Deniz, Ricky, Kathryn, Jaxon, Colton, Ellie Jo, Makayla and Hunter Hicks. Aldean also loved Shirley Robbins and Sandra Allvin As her daughters and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be as followed
Viewing 9:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday October 14th at Whitehurst McNamara funeral home in Hanford.
Rosary and Mass will be at 11:30 am at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Catholic Church in Hanford.
Burial services will follow at 1:00 pm at the Calvary Cemetery in Hanford
The reception will be followed at The fraternal hall of Hanford.
