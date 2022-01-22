Albert Martin Zubiri passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with Lung Cancer with his family on January 17th 2022 at the age of 84.
Albert was born in Bakersfield California to his parents Angelo and Marie Zubiri. He grew up in Kettleman City along with his brother Pete and sister Jennie.
Albert attended Lemoore High School and graduated with his fun class of 1956. He loved to play sports, which contributed to his amazing work ethic. Albert successfully retired from PG&E Gas Department at Kettleman Compressor Station after 45 years. Albert was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where he enjoyed Steak Night, Cooking for the monthly Fish Fry and partaking in all after hours festivities.
Once retired Albert liked to start the day off with a fresh cup of coffee with friends at the local coffee shop. Albert loved playing cards, was on the dance floor when the music started. Everyone knew when Albert was in the room by his infectious laugh.
Albert and Jo-Anne spent many happy days traveling in their RV yet most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Albert is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jo-Anne, his sons and their families, Steven and Wife Stephanie and their children Mitchell, Cameron (Nichole), Michael and wife Terri and their children, Tristian (Adrianna), Traci (Matt), Staci (Cole), Brittany (Nick) and 5 great grandchildren with another 2 coming this spring.
At Albert's request there will be no funeral or memorial services. Instead when gathering with mutual friends of Albert's, have a drink in his memory.
