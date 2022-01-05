Al Ianni was given the best Christmas gift when he entered eternal life on December 24, 2021 to be with the Lord. Al was born in Hanford, CA on February 22, 1929 to Ettore and Julia Ianni. Al, along with two half-brothers Renaldo and Venry Batti were partners in a business named Batti Bros. located in Tulare county. He was a dairyman and a farmer until he retired in 1994. Al had a variety of hobbies and interests to keep him busy after retirement. Quite often he would drive many miles and spend hours in the driver's seat of his pickup shooting squirrels (WOOPS) just a little bit illegal until his son helped him get his handicap license. Farmers and ranchers like seeing him out there taking control of their pests. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. At one time he was bowling in three different leagues until about ten years ago when MRSA kept him from enjoying the sport. His love for God and family came first after that the greatest passion of his life was airplanes, which he owned and flew three different ones. He thought the P-51 Mustang was the best airplane in the world. Al and his nephew Fred Batti went to a Warbird Fly-in at the Madera airport where they both took individual one hour rides. His son Dennis would tell people that his dad could fly better than he could walk. Al was a natural when it came to flying airplanes. Al enjoyed worshipping and serving God by being active in many areas of the church life. This included teaching Sunday school, deacon, finance board, building and property maintenance, usher and helping out at the Pine Crest Church Camp (above Bass Lake) Al was also a prayer warrior having a very long list of people he prayed for on a daily basis.
Al was preceded in death by his parents Ettore and Julia Ianni, his wife Elsie, his brothers Ray (Angelina) Lombardi, Fred (Clara) Batti, Renaldo (Theresa) Batti, Rome (Garnet) Batti, Venry (Ann) Batti, and his sisters Amelia (Blondi) Blondini, Chelcena (John) Fontana, Olivia (Tom) Dighiera and Mary (Bud) Champlin.
Al is survived by his son Dennis Ianni, grandson Alan Ianni, granddaughter Lindsay Ianni and wife Michelle, great granddaughter Isabella (Izzy) Ianni, and bonus great granddaughters Chelby and Eva.
The family would like to thank Janey Warren for her love and care of both Elsie until her passing (2018) and for the continued help with Al until he fell and broke his leg in April 2020. After surgery and rehabilitation Al went to Hannas Home Care where he received wonderful care from Hanna and her staff until his passing on December 24, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
Private services for Al will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at the Hanford Cemetery
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at the Hanford First Baptist Church located at 9125 13 ½ Ave. in Hanford. Lunch immediately following memorial service.
