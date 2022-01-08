It is with great sadness that the family of Akiko Shiroyama, 94, announce her passing on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Visalia, CA surrounded by family. Akiko will be lovingly missed by her children: Dean Shiroyama (Patricia Miguel); Nancy Kimura (Rick); Ruth Terada (Keiju); Cora Shiroyama (Ian Wallis); and son-in-law Goro Fujiwara. She is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Akiko was born on April 10, 1927 in Fresno, CA to Masujiro and Kazuye Nagai. She attended Paloma Elementary School in Woodlake and graduated from Parker Valley High School in Poston, Arizona internment camp.
After high school, she returned to the Visalia area and worked at various jobs. In 1954, she married Fumio Shiroyama. They lived and worked on the family farm in Laton, CA and raised five children. She was a full-time homemaker and was an active longtime member of the Hanford Buddhist Church.
After the passing of Fumio and selling the family farm in Laton, she moved to Visalia. During her time in Visalia, she was an active member of the Visalia Buddhist Church.
Akiko's greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed family gatherings and holidays where she was surrounded by the love and laughter of her family and friends.
She enjoyed a fit and healthy life, participating in exercise classes and walking 10,000 steps per day into her early 90s, much to the surprise of her doctors.
Akiko is preceded in death by her husband Fumio and daughter Edna Fujiwara.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Quail Park who lovingly cared for her during the past three years and to Kindred Hospice who treated her with the utmost dignity and compassion in her last days.
A private Hanford Buddhist Church service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, followed by a public burial at Hanford Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Akiko's story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
