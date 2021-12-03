AUGUSTA, MAINE- Adolph Garza, Jr., 86, passed away after a long illness on November 22, 2021 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center @ Togus, in Augusta, Maine.
He was born in Hanford, California on June 12, 1935, the son of the late Adolfo and Nicanora (Estrada) Garza.
Adolph was raised in Hanford and while attending Hanford High he joined the Junior Air Force. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and entered into active duty on May 16, 1953. He served proudly in Japan during the Korean War as a Jet Mechanic, attaining the rank of Airman 1st Class until his honorable discharge on April 18, 1957.
Following his service, he moved to San Jose, CA where he attended San Jose City College and met and married Betty Thompson, with whom he had three daughters, Toni, Rae, and Sandi. Soon after, he became employed as a clerk with the United States Postal Service where he remained for 40 years until his retirement.
Adolph enjoyed carpentry and was a very talented cabinet maker. He hand crafted all sorts of quality furniture and file and kitchen cabinets, among many other masterpieces. He also considered himself a gentleman farmer with his large orchards of all types of fruit trees. The fruits of his labor were either sold or gifted to his friends, neighbors, family and countless others. He also loved cars, especially fast ones, and working on his tractors. He moved to Augusta, Maine, in 2018, to be near his daughter.
Adolph is survived by his three daughters, Toni Retzer and husband, Richard, of Ridgeway, PA, Rae Burns of Fountain Hills, AZ and Sandi Spellman and husband, Jim, of Augusta, ME. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Sidnie Burson, Chelsea and Colby Spyres, and Claire and Jack Spellman, along with six great grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Adolphs life at a committal service with military honors at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 3rd in the chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Augusta.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com
