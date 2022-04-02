Fred K. Tisdale was born on September of 1944, in South Carolina, to Fred & Lois Tisdale. He was raised in the small mill town of Clifton, South Carolina. He was the oldest of four boys and did not meet his father until he was almost two years old, as his father was serving in the United States Army during World War II. He grew up surrounded by his three brothers, Don, Randy and Mike; his maternal grandparents, and his beloved cousin Betty, who also babysat him. As a young man, he worked at many odd jobs such as working at one of the town's many cotton mills and at one time trained to be an auto mechanic.
He met his future wife, Lynne in 1963, at the famous Spartanburg Beacon Drive-In. They started dating soon after and were married in 1966. They had a wonderful life full of travel, raised a loving family and were blessed with many years together until her passing in 2013.
Fred enlisted in the United States Navy in 1965 during the start of the Vietnam War. His chosen career was to become an air traffic controller. This was a decision that would change the course of his life, taking him out of South Carolina and around the world. He and Lynne were married while he was stationed in Sanford, Florida after completing boot camp. In 1968, they were transferred to Barbers Point, Hawaii, where they lived until 1974 when they transferred to N.A.S. Lemoore. In 1980, he began his three-year tour with the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk, where he traveled the world and had many great adventures. His final port of call was N.A.S. Miramar, where he was able to witness some of the filming of the blockbuster hit Top Gun.
After retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, he enjoyed a second career in civil service with the Department of Defense where he worked as the training specialist for incoming air traffic controllers stationed at N.A.S. Lemoore. During his time working there he wrote an air traffic control procedures manual that was used as a blueprint training manual for the United States Navy. He was very competent in his job and respected by those he worked for and by those he helped train. He retired in 2006 after 20 years of service. He loved his country and was proud to have honorably served his nation.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne; his brother, Don; and his parents. He is survived by his daughter Stacy and husband George, daughter Kelly and husband Darrin, granddaughter Ashley and husband Nuno, grandson Chad and wife Brooke, grandson Chris and wife Andrea, grandson Ethan, grandson Austin and finance Alyssa, grandson Aidan, and nine great grandchildren; his brother Randy and wife Lee of Florida and brother Mike and wife Tatiana of San Diego; sisters in-law Elaine of San Diego and Marlene of South Carolina; nephews Travis of Arizona and Les of South Carolina and their families; in-laws Mr. & Mrs. William Powell, nephew Brian and family, nephew Eric and family, and niece Amanda and family all of South Carolina.
Fred was a wonderful and caring Dad and Grandpa who always loved and helped his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He and his loving wife will be interred at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on April 7th, 2022.
The family would like to thank the staff, caregivers and nurses of Park Visalia Assisted Living, Twin Oaks Assisted Living, and Linwood Meadows, who cared for him in the last year of his life. We greatly appreciate all that you did.