Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Rodriguez, a native of Hanford, California, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Point Loma.
Rodriguez, a 2011 Hanford High School graduate, joined the Navy nine years ago.
“My grandfather served in the Navy and he was my role model,” said Rodriguez. "I wanted to fill his shoes because he was my father figure. I also wanted to continue a family tradition. It was something I always knew I wanted to do, it was just a matter of time."
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Hanford.
“Hanford taught me motivation and how to figure things out for myself,” said Rodriguez. "Motivation and drive are important in the Navy.”
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
As a member of the Navy, Rodriguez is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is the best waterborne force around the globe,” said Rodriguez. "We are the best trained and are the most ready to defend our country."
Rodriguez has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“My proudest accomplishment is being meritoriously promoted to the rank of petty officer first class,” said Rodriguez. "I am also proud of being selected as Sailor of the Year for Naval Base Point Loma and all the accomplishments of my teams. Without their support, I wouldn't be where I'm at."
As Rodriguez and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy is more than a uniform,” said Rodriguez. "I take pride in defending our country, my shipmates and my family."
Rodriguez is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my wife, Summer Rodriguez, my daughter, Mila Rodriguez, and my mother, Julia Algire,” added Rodriguez. "I want to thank my mom because she was a single mom, and showed me what hard work really means. I want to thank my wife who is always my support system. She understands the long hours I put in, and understands how hard this job can be. Lastly, my daughter, because she has given me a new purpose in life to work hard and give her a better life than I ever had.”