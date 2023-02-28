Rodriguez_Tyler.jpg

Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Rodriguez, a native of Hanford, California, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Point Loma.

Rodriguez, a 2011 Hanford High School graduate, joined the Navy nine years ago.

“My grandfather served in the Navy and he was my role model,” said Rodriguez. "I wanted to fill his shoes because he was my father figure. I also wanted to continue a family tradition. It was something I always knew I wanted to do, it was just a matter of time."

