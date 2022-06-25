While celebrating July 4th with fireworks is fun for some of us humans, our four-legged companions may not see it as a good time.
PetAmberAlert, a service that seeks to help lost dogs and owners reunite, estimates that the number of lost and runaway dogs jumps up 30% in the days following July 4th.
Ashley Sodini, outreach coordinator with the Kings County Animal Shelter, said that in past years, the shelter has received up to 40 dogs in one day following the Independence Day holiday.
“About half of those were from people bringing in strays and the other half came from Animal Control pick-ups,” she said.
Like many people, sudden loud noises can startle dogs, and not knowing the origin of the sound of fireworks, many will choose to run from what they perceive may be a threat, according to Canine Journal. Also taking into account the fact that many pet owners may be pre-occupied with holiday parties and barbecues, runaway pets may not be noticed right away.
Sodini said that they see an influx of “high-anxiety” dogs in the week after the holiday, which include huskies, German shepherds and pit bulls.
“It puts a strain on us,” she said.
The influx of dozens of new dogs in the week after the holiday overloads the shelter, which is usually near or at capacity, while also being understaffed.
“We’re usually pretty stressed out all week,” Sodini said.
Sodini estimated that only about half of the pets that come in to the shelter due to July 4th are returned to their owners.
There are ways to increase the odds of reuniting with lost pets, she said, like calling into local animal shelters with a description of your dog.
“If you lose your pet, we are the first place to call,” she said.
Owners can also put tags on pets that include a phone number and make sure pets are microchipped and that the owner's information is up-to-date with their microchipping service.
The shelter currently offers microchipping for $10. Appointments can be made at https://calendly.com/kingscountyanimalservices or by calling 559-852-2525. Kings County Animal Services, as well as other local shelters, also regularly host events with discounted, and even waived, microchipping fees.
Some ways of soothing dogs during fireworks shows include drowning the sounds out by closing windows and playing music, letting them exercise or go for walks beforehand, cuddling and creating safe places by providing their favorite blankets or beds.
Cats, birds and horses may also react adversely to fireworks.
Kings County Animal Services is located at 10909 Bonneyview Ln. in Hanford.